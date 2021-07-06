Alderney's new harbour crane breaks down, prompting food supply fears

The crane used to unload cargo from ships in Alderney has broken.

Food and medical products are stuck in containers on the MV Trinity and cannot be moved until the crane is repaired by engineers, who are waiting for a vital part to arrive from Belgium.

The fault was discovered when the crane was moved from its weekend parking point on Monday 5 July.

The crane is still under warranty following its delivery earlier this year.

The States of Alderney said in a statement that it was working with the crane manufacturers and Alderney Shipping to put in place a contingency plan to service the island. It apologised for the "inevitable inconvenience" caused.