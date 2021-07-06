All passengers arriving into Jersey from countries on the UK's red list will have to self isolate for 10 days and be tested three times from today (6 July).

This means that all arriving passengers from those areas, including under 18s and fully vaccinated individuals, will be tested on day zero, day five and day 10. They must self isolate until they return a negative test on day 10.

However if they have already completed a 10 day isolation period in the UK, they will not be required to repeat their isolation in Jersey.

The announcement comes after England was categorised as red under the island's travel rules last month.

One relaxation in the rules sees passengers required to provide a 10 day travel history, rather than 14 days.