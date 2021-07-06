Play video

ITV Channel's Josh Wilde reports

A disabled dressage rider has the chance to represent Jersey in a national competition after reaching the regional heats.

Ryan Le Monnier is autistic and has dyspraxia, but his determination and a special bond with horse Finn has seen the pair reach the Southwest qualifier in the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) event.

For a green horse and a green rider to come in and get on together so quickly, it is quite unusual. The pair of them have flourished together. They seem to have a really good understanding of each other and you can see it in both their faces when they're going around. Alex Hill, Ryan's trainer

Ryan and Finn in training at Home Farm. Credit: ITV Channel TV

They hoped to compete last year, but the competition was cancelled due to coronavirus.

This time it is being held virtually, with Ryan submitting a video dressage test to the judges.

The 24-year-old has a "very special" relationship with Finn and says it has transformed his confidence.

Oh I'm so proud of him, he makes me proud every day. Before he started riding he was hyperactive and really quite difficult. But when he started riding, as soon as he got on a horse, he was quiet and calm and you could just tell he loved it and then he just wanted to ride all the time. Karen Le Monnier, Ryan's mum

Ryan started riding aged 9. Credit: Karen Le Monnier

Ryan started riding at the age of 9 and now trains at Home Farm Equestrian Club, a centre which prides itself on being inclusive and welcoming islanders of all ages and abilities.

They only opened 13 months ago, starting from a speculative Facebook post to more than 200 members - aged between three and 67.

It makes me cry, seeing the relationship grow, seeing his confidence grow and you know it's special. It's a family. It's a big, big family. It's all about being kind and that was the one thing when we set up the club. I just wanted it to be a kind club. Karen Barette, Chair of Home Farm Equestrian Club

RDA Jersey runs free sessions for local schoolchildren to experience riding a horse for the first time. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Ryan also volunteers for RDA Jersey, who run regular sessions with local schoolchildren, serving as a role model and inspiring the next generation of potential riders.

If you possibly can provide for people who would find it harder to ride in the more structured situation, I think we should do that, definitely. It just does so much good. We see a lot of calming down, physical growth, the strengthening up of their muscles, they're learning a new skill and they're having a lot of fun in the fresh air with an animal, which is just therapeutic in itself. Lucy Johnson, Jersey's Riding for the Disabled Association

Ryan will find out the results of his dressage test after 12 July.