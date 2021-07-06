Plans to redevelop Jersey's Fort Regent may be postponed if booster Covid-19 vaccines are required, according to an Assistant Minister.

Deputy Hugh Raymond's comment came in a meeting with Jersey's Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel yesterday.

Health hasn't decided whether they're going to continue and whether boosters will come and if they do come in the latter part of this year then we may well find that January, February, March, April, May next year, the Fort will still be in use Deputy Hugh Raymond, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Health & Social Services

The politician acknowledged it was 'difficult' not to be able to give current tenants an update on when they would have to move out of Fort Regent.

Two weeks ago, a consultation launched to turn the site into a concert and events venue, a casino and a hotel.

Deputy Raymond also told the panel he was 'slightly worried' that infrastructure changes are needed on the Fort itself. He said nobody had been able to access it to make sure it's 'safe and sound' for use before redevelopment can take place.