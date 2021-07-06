Fundraiser arrives in Guernsey as part of her British Isles walking challenge
A fundraiser from Wales has arrived in Guernsey to complete the Channel Islands section of her walk around the British Isles.
Karen Penny from Swansea started her walking challenge back in January 2019 and has now covered over 9400 miles of the British and Irish coastal path.
She hopes to reach the finish line on the Shetland Islands in the autumn.
The 55-year-old is completing the challenge following the loss of two close family members to Alzheimer's.
She has already raised more than £86,000 for Alzheimer's research to help find a cure for the disease.
The key dates on her walking schedule are:
Tuesday 6 July - Cobo via Chouet and Bordeaux to St Peter Port to catch the ferry to Alderney
Wednesday 7 July - Walk around Alderney and return to Guernsey
Thursday 8 July - St Peter Port via Jerbourg via Le Gouffre
Friday 9 July - Le Gouffre to Cobo via Pleinmont Guernsey
Sunday 11 July - Walk Herm
Tuesday 13 July - Walk Sark
Thursday 15 July - St Helier via Longbeach to St Catherine's
Friday 16 July - St Catherine's via White Rock and Piere De La Fatelle to Les Fontaines
Saturday 17 July - Les Fontaines Via Devil's Hole, Greve de Lecq, Grosnez to Le Braye
Sunday 18 July - Le Braye via Beauport, Noirmont, St Aubin to St Helier
Monday 19 July - Return to the mainland to continue the walk around the British Isles