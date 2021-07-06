Fundraiser arrives in Guernsey as part of her British Isles walking challenge

A fundraiser from Wales has arrived in Guernsey to complete the Channel Islands section of her walk around the British Isles.

Karen Penny from Swansea started her walking challenge back in January 2019 and has now covered over 9400 miles of the British and Irish coastal path.

She hopes to reach the finish line on the Shetland Islands in the autumn.

Karen Penny looking at her map on the coastal path Credit: ITV Wales

The 55-year-old is completing the challenge following the loss of two close family members to Alzheimer's.

She has already raised more than £86,000 for Alzheimer's research to help find a cure for the disease.

The key dates on her walking schedule are: