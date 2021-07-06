Islanders' chance to have their say on Jersey plans to make Bel Royal safer

Islanders in Jersey will get to have their say on how to make pedestrian and cycling areas safer at Bel Royal.

They are being asked to offer their ideas in an online government consultation.

Proposed changes include increasing the width of the cycle track and public walkways and adding landscaped areas with additional plants, shrubs and trees.

It also suggests adding a dedicated parking bay for ambulances and the provision of extra seating.

The Bel Royal area on the Promenade is a busy area with outdoor eateries, a nursery as well as allowing beach access. The cycle track and pedestrian path merge, causing congestion and creating a high risk of incidents. To make this location safer and a more attractive space for islanders to enjoy, the Transport section of Infrastructure, Housing and Environment (IHE) is proposing changes. Government of Jersey

These plans form part of the government's sustainable Transport Strong Start Programme and will be carried out by the Transport section of Infrastructure, Housing and Environment (IHE) department.

Residents are being asked to share their views by visiting this webpage or emailing dfi@gov.je

The deadline for feedback is 11 July.