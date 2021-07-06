Jersey Reds bolster squad with six new signings

Jersey Reds have made six new signings as they begin preparations for the 2021/22 campaign.

Scrum-halves James Mitchell, Harry Simmons and Will Lane have been added to the 1st XV squad, along with centre Jordan Holgate and wingers Ryan Olowofela and Will Brown.

Mitchell is a former England under 20 international and has made the move from Doncaster Knights.

Simmons joins Jersey on a season-long loan from Leicester Tigers, where the 23-year-old has been part of the set-up since he was an under 16 player. He was also capped by England at under 18 and under 19 levels.

Lane spent time with the Reds during last season and has now become an official part of the squad.

Holgate was most recently in Russia where he spent a season-and-a-half playing for Slava Moscow. Their ground hosted a Reds' game against the Russian national side in 2019.

Olowofela has spent the past two seasons with Northampton Saints, where his twin brother Jordan was a team-mate.

The wing was previously part of the England Sevens set-up, earning 64 selections during two seasons on national duty.

22-year-old Brown is the third new signing to move to Jersey from fellow Championship side Ampthill. He played his first senior rugby for Colchester and was also capped by Scotland at under 19 level.

The Reds are then due to start their Championship campaign on the weekend of September 18th.

These players already join James Flynn, Alex Humfrey and Wesley White who were already announced as new signings earlier this week.