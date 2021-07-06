Jersey residents warned as scam lottery letter claims they have won millions

A scam letter which claims Jersey residents have won more than one million Euros is making its way around the island.

The letter, claiming to be from EuroLotto, explains residents have won a lump sum pay-out of €1,250,000 as part of the Euro Lotto Spanish Sweepstake Lottery.

Jersey Post say they are trying to intercept these letters but some may still be delivered, so they are asking islanders to stay vigilant.

We are removing these letters from circulation, however, a small number may slip through and be delivered, so please be vigilant. Do not respond or provide any personal information. Jersey Post

The letter asks people to reveal sensitive information such as their phone number, address and bank details.

States of Jersey Police retweeted the letter, urging people to “please be aware”.