The first of two new baggage scanners at Guernsey Airport is up and running.

The scanners comply with the latest security standards and have removed the need for random manual searches of baggage destined for the hold.

It has been a huge achievement to implement the first of the new scanners in readiness for the border changes on 1 July and that is testament to a lot of hard work by the project team and contractors working on this project. I would like to thank passengers and airlines for their patience and understanding during this period when hand searching has been in operation. Steve Langlois, Head of Passenger Operations and Aviation Security at Guernsey Ports

The second scanner is due to arrive in Guernsey in early August and will be rigorously tested before going into service, likely towards the end of the year.

Specialist contractors from the UK will continue work to install the second scanner and associated conveyor system through the summer period. When that is completed, it will provide increased resilience compared to the old system it has replaced. Steve Langlois, Head of Passenger Operations and Aviation Security at Guernsey Ports

The new equipment is part of a £12m upgrade, which includes replacing current X-ray scanners with 3D technology.