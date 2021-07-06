Speed limits could be reduced on 59 roads in St Helier as part of Jersey government's 'Road Safety Action Plan'.

Phase one of the changes were introduced in March 2019, including routes within the Ring Road and Havre des Pas area.

The Parish Roads Committee has now given in-principle approval to phase two, which would see a further 59 roads reduced from their current speed limits.

These include Westmount Road and La Pouquelaye going down to 20mph.

A public consultation is now underway to gather islanders' views.

The Parish is especially keen to hear from those who live or work near the affected roads.

Results from this survey will be considered at a final Parish Roads Committee meeting before the matter is brought in front of the Parish Assembly for approval.

The consultation period runs from 5 July to 30 July.Islanders can take part by visiting this webpage or emailing infrastructure@posh.gov.je