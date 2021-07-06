Young girl bitten by dog in Guernsey

Police in Guernsey are appealing for witnesses after a young girl was bitten by a dog.

Officers say it happened on Saturday 5 June in St Sampson, on the beach opposite Les Grandes Maisons Road.

They say the girl was attacked by a 'border collie-type dog' which then bit her.

The owner is described as a white female in her late 30s or early 40s. She was of medium height, had brown hair and spoke with a French accent. She was wearing a pink jumper at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police directly or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.