Islanders can now be prescribed social activities such as art classes, gardening and dancing as part of a new scheme in Guernsey.

The Social Prescribing pilot project will run until 2022 and is funded by the States and the Guernsey Community Foundation.

Medicine can't crack every single problem in an individual and thus society and so having this broad approach to people's health is so important. Helen Bonner-Morgan, Art for Impact

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Patients can be referred by their GP and access the activities for free.

We have seen a surge in social problems really, we've seen a surge in unemployment, financial problems and isolation particularly. Some of these people may already be on tablets or they've tried tablets and they're still not where they want to be. They feel like they're in a rut, and this is one way to try and help them out of that rut. Dr Louise Brook, IslandHealth

According to the Bailiwick's GPs, the pandemic has increased loneliness, stress and isolation and these sessions will help patients with their health and wellbeing.