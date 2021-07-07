Guernsey's government has clarified its guidance on fully vaccinated passengers travelling to the island from a country or region outside of the Common Travel Area (CTA) via the UK.

It says travelling via the CTA should not put 'blue' travellers in a more restricted category than the one they are travelling from outside of the CTA.

For example, if they have travelled from Italy (Category 2), then back to Guernsey via London (Category 4), the person should follow and benefit from the Category 2 rules, not Category 4.

The government added that its Travel Tracker is being updated to take into account these kinds of journeys, and ensure travellers are given the correct direction in terms of their requirements on arrival.

If anyone has already input their travel history for this kind of journey, or if they have already arrived and begun self-isolating, they should contact 01481 747578 or isolationrelease@gov.gg.

For those who have not yet input their journey on the Travel Tracker, they should follow the instructions on the Travel Tracker site carefully, noting that they will be prompted to state if they are transiting through England, Scotland or Jersey when they provide details of their travel history.