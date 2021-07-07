Education Minister's message to Jersey teachers amid new rule worries

Jersey's new Minister for Children and Education has offered his reassurance to teachers, following concerns about the latest easing of restrictions.
Deputy Scott Wickenden's comments come after the government announced direct contacts of a positive Covid case would no longer have to isolate unless a test proved they were positive.
This left teachers, many of whom have not yet received their second vaccine, worried about their health.
But, Deputy Wickenden says the government's priority is ensuring children remain in face-to-face learning wherever possible.