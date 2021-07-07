Education Minister's message to Jersey teachers amid new rule worries

Jersey's new Minister for Children and Education has offered his reassurance to teachers, following concerns about the latest easing of restrictions.

Deputy Scott Wickenden's comments come after the government announced direct contacts of a positive Covid case would no longer have to isolate unless a test proved they were positive.

This left teachers, many of whom have not yet received their second vaccine, worried about their health.

But, Deputy Wickenden says the government's priority is ensuring children remain in face-to-face learning wherever possible.

For children preparing for a transition between schools, the next few weeks are especially important. We also know, from parents, that self-isolation can have a negative impact on their children’s wellbeing and mental health. I appreciate that teachers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to support children and young people, and I’d like to thank them for that work.