England Rugby head coach visits Jersey to view sports facilities
England Rugby's head coach has visited Jersey to view the island's sporting facilities.
Eddie Jones said he was "impressed" with the new Strive centre in St Peter.
His visit follows that of the British and Irish Lions last month, ahead of their South Africa tour.
Premiership sides Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers have also already confirmed they will be holding training camps in the island over the summer.
British & Irish Lions could return to Jersey after South Africa tour