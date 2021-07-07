England Rugby head coach visits Jersey to view sports facilities

England Rugby's head coach has visited Jersey to view the island's sporting facilities.

Eddie Jones said he was "impressed" with the new Strive centre in St Peter.

The Strive centre opened in June. Credit: ITV Channel TV

His visit follows that of the British and Irish Lions last month, ahead of their South Africa tour.

Premiership sides Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers have also already confirmed they will be holding training camps in the island over the summer.