Jersey businesses invited to help build the island’s new hospital

Businesses in Jersey are being invited to play a role in building the island’s new hospital.

The Our Hospital Project says it wants to provide islanders with “a world class, fully integrated, 21st century health care facility”.

Local businesses can now register their interest to get involved in providing products and services for the development.

Having worked in, and supported, Jersey’s construction industry for more than 20 years, I believe that our local suppliers and sub-contractors have a broad range of expertise, a depth of experience and the drive to help the Government of Jersey and ROK FCC JV deliver a new hospital for Islanders. Richard de Gruchy, ROKFCC Legacy Director

The plans will see Overdale Hospital demolished and a new hospital built in its place.

External works and the construction of the five main buildings and access roads is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.

Businesses are being asked to put forward their names via an online registration form by 31 July to be considered.