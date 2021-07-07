Jersey employers join forces to future-proof the island’s workforce

Jersey’s largest employers have joined forces to ensure the island’s workforce has the skills needed for the jobs market in 2035.

The Jersey Employer Group (JEG) has published a report setting out its recommendations.

It found that 27% of all current jobs will radically change or be considered obsolete in the next 15 years.

To address this, it has set out a new plan which suggests critical skills are brought in from other jurisdictions in the short-term.

We want to ensure that Jersey as a workplace offers the right career pathways and opportunities for current and future employees based on employer needs, and our group provides an ideal forum or ‘the voice of the employer’ to collaborate and implement change. David Bailey, Co-chair of the Jersey Employer Group

JEG’s plan also hopes to develop Jersey-based talent by creating coaching and mentoring and talent programmes across organisations and sectors.