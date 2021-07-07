Jersey students take to the running track to help feed children in Africa
School pupils in Jersey have taken on a running challenge to help feed children in Africa.
Students at Les Quennevais School took to the track to complete a sponsored run with the money raised going to their partner school in Bobo, Burkina Faso.
The pupils collaboratively ran more than 1,000 miles raising over £5,000 in the process.
Deputy Headteacher, Paul Letch, said the money will provide 62,500 meals for students at their partner school. Now, the school is on a mission to raise £10,000 to feed the whole school for a year.
Items such as old school chairs and trampolines from Les Quennevais School's move last year will also be sent to the school in Bobo.