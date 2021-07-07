Jersey students take to the running track to help feed children in Africa

School pupils in Jersey have taken on a running challenge to help feed children in Africa.

Students at Les Quennevais School took to the track to complete a sponsored run with the money raised going to their partner school in Bobo, Burkina Faso.

The pupils collaboratively ran more than 1,000 miles raising over £5,000 in the process.

Deputy Headteacher, Paul Letch, said the money will provide 62,500 meals for students at their partner school. Now, the school is on a mission to raise £10,000 to feed the whole school for a year.

It is about making our students have empathy for others beyond Jersey and realise they can have an affect on the rest of the world. Paul Letch, Deputy Headteacher

Items such as old school chairs and trampolines from Les Quennevais School's move last year will also be sent to the school in Bobo.