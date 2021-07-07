Police investigating after teenager allegedly pushed and punched in Jersey

Police are investigating after an alleged assault on a group of teenagers in Jersey in the early hours of Saturday morning (3 July).

Four teenagers - two male and two female - all around 17-years-old were stood by the fountain on Broad Street, when two men are said to have approached them and attempted to push one of them into the fountain, before punching him in the face.

The force does not have a description of the men.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the States of Jersey Police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.