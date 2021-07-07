'Psychic' tortoise backs England win in Euro 2020 semi final

A 'psychic' tortoise from Jersey has backed England to reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

Corbie made headlines when he predicted many of England's results in the 2018 World Cup in Russia through his mystic method of eating flowers.

After missing the majority of the fixtures at Euro 2020, Corbie has come out of retirement to predict the outcome of the semi finals - and if he is to be believed, it looks like good news for England fans...

England will take on Denmark in front of a home crowd at Wembley this evening in the hope of making history by booking a place in their first ever European Championship final.

The winners of tonight's game will go on to face Italy, who beat Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout in the other semi final.