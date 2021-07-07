Sark resident presented with MBE for services to environment

A Sark resident has been presented with an MBE in recognition of his services to heritage and the environment.

Dr Richard Axton was presented with the MBE in front of an audience of officials, family, colleagues and friends in the Island Hall.

Family and friends watch Dr Richard Axton receive his MBE. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, gave him the award.

Sark is distinctive in so many ways and I am very glad to have been able to contribute to the preservation of its unique culture and historical landscape, as key elements in a better future Dr Axton

Dr Axton has spent 40 years researching and preserving the history of Sark, as well as safeguarding its future.

Each year he has also raised money to fund archaeological excavation on Sark by a visiting expert, personally providing support, logistics and physical labour for the work.