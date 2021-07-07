Sark resident presented with MBE for services to environment
A Sark resident has been presented with an MBE in recognition of his services to heritage and the environment.
Dr Richard Axton was presented with the MBE in front of an audience of officials, family, colleagues and friends in the Island Hall.
Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, gave him the award.
Dr Axton has spent 40 years researching and preserving the history of Sark, as well as safeguarding its future.
Each year he has also raised money to fund archaeological excavation on Sark by a visiting expert, personally providing support, logistics and physical labour for the work.