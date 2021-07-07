Waistcoat Wednesday: Send us your Team England photos!

'Waistcoat Wednesday' is a tribute to England manager Gareth Southgate's signature outfit. Credit: PA Images

Whether you're taking part in #WaistcoatWednesday or donning your England shirt, we want to see you're pictures ahead of tonight's game - tweet us @ITVChannelTV or email them to channelnews@itv.com!

Credit: Andy Jehan
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Les Quennevais School
Credit: Rosie Hacquoil
Credit: Natasha Tauckoor