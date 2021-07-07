Week long traffic study to begin in St Peter Port

Temporary CCTV cameras will be installed in and around St Peter Port's busiest junctions, as part of a study being completed by the States of Guernsey.

The study, which begins today (7 July), will last for a week and will record the volume and frequency of traffic on the main roads into and around St Peter Port.

The cameras will be located at key points where traffic is busiest on the island including:

Weighbridge Roundabout

Fountain Street and The Quay

The top of Le Val des Terres

Trinity Square

Points along St Julian's Avenue and The Grange

A traffic assessment is a key element when considering any development options. Any potential impacts, positive or negative, are assessed against current traffic levels, so having up to date information on that is essential. The study was due to happen last year, but ultimately was delayed due to Covid-19. Damon Hackley, Director of Operations

The data gathered from this survey will be used by the States to help inform plans to regenerate three parts of St Peter Port.

The data will also be used by the Seafront Enhancement Area Programme, which is looking at the wider development opportunities along the island's east coast.

The survey was originally commissioned by the States' Trading Supervisory Board (STSB) to assess the potential impact on traffic if St Peter Port Harbour was extended, though that was delayed due to Covid-19.

The scope of the project has therefore been widened in an effort to save time and money.