Condor confirms sale of Rapide vessel

Condor Ferries has confirmed the sale of its high-speed vessel Rapide.

The catamaran has been in service in the islands for 11 years, but is now starting a new life with Trasmapi, an operator from Spain.

It is being replaced by Condor Voyager, which has now entered service after being leased from Brittany Ferries.

Condor Rapide was the next vessel to be changed as part of our rolling fleet replacement programme. After many years of good service it was time to replace her, so the much larger Voyager will significantly increase capacity on our key routes and this change demonstrates our commitment to the Islands. Elwyn Dop, Condor’s Operations Director

Condor Voyager has been leased from Brittany Ferries. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Voyager has a larger on-board capacity than other vessels in the fleet and will mean crossing times will be reduced on some routes.

The company is now operating direct services to the UK from Guernsey and Jersey up to five days a week on its Liberation and Voyager services, which has boosted car and seat capacity by 40% compared with previous years.