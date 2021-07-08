Condor confirms sale of Rapide vessel
Condor Ferries has confirmed the sale of its high-speed vessel Rapide.
The catamaran has been in service in the islands for 11 years, but is now starting a new life with Trasmapi, an operator from Spain.
It is being replaced by Condor Voyager, which has now entered service after being leased from Brittany Ferries.
The Voyager has a larger on-board capacity than other vessels in the fleet and will mean crossing times will be reduced on some routes.
The company is now operating direct services to the UK from Guernsey and Jersey up to five days a week on its Liberation and Voyager services, which has boosted car and seat capacity by 40% compared with previous years.