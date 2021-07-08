Government considering big screen event in Jersey for Euros final

Jersey's government is looking into holding a big screen fan event to mark the final of the European Championship this Sunday (11 July).

The Chief Minister has confirmed that his team are exploring the option of putting up a large screen in a public space so islanders can watch the England game against Italy.

However, Senator John Le Fondré says it is important to weigh up the risks associated with such a gathering - and sacrifices would have to be made.

If we did it there would be constraints - it wouldn't be alcohol. One has to consider what would happen if say England won, which would be fantastic, but there's no way that any football fan is going to be seated on the ground politely applauding, therefore we've then got to consider risk of spread in that context. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The island's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, echoed this, adding "I want England to win, but I don't want Jersey to lose as a result".

For those watching the game elsewhere, the Chief Minister says it is important to do so safely.