Group lists five demands for Jersey's new Overdale Hospital

A steering group has put forward five demands that the government should agree to for the development of the new Jersey hospital at Overdale.

More than 150 people attended The Friends of Our New Hospital group public meeting at the Royal Jersey Showground to voice their concerns.

The meeting heard from a panel of guests including former Jersey Bailiff, Sir Phillip Bailhache.

The five proposals put forward were:

The development at Warwick Farm to be excluded from the Draft Bridging Island Plan until the new hospital has received planning permission.

The development at St Saviours to be excluded from the Draft Bridging Island Plan until the new hospital has received planning permission.

Demolition of all buildings, whether in use or not, should not take place until all services at Overdale have been transferred to Les Quennevais.

Building and repurposing at the old Les Quennevais school should not start until the new hospital as received planning permission.

The new access road to Overdale should not be approved until a proper Green Travel and Workplace plans have been presented and new locations found for the bowling green and the crematorium.

The group go on to say the plans should not be accepted until a environmental and health impact assessment is made available to all.

The five action points will be presented to the government, but it is under no obligation to agree to them.