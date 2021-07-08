Guernsey travel rules to remain the same despite rising Covid cases in UK
Guernsey authorities have decided to keep the island's current travel rules in place despite the continuing rise in Covid cases in the UK and Jersey.
The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) has agreed to maintain its current rules around borders and travel, including the ‘blue’ channel which means fully vaccinated arrivals from the Common Travel Area (UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland) can enter Guernsey without any testing or self-isolation requirements.
The CCA says it will continue to monitor data from all of the UK and Common Travel Area regions and information relating to travel into the Bailiwick.
Dr Nicola Brink, the Director of Public Health said moving forward the mental and physical health and wellbeing of islander's must be considered.
About 2,300 journeys were made into the Bailiwick between 1 July and 4 July and 85% of these travellers were 'blue' arrivals meaning they were fully vaccinated.
The States of Guernsey explained studies have shown vaccines provide protection against infection, and uninfected people cannot transmit.
It added that emerging data suggests that when fully vaccinated people do become infected, the likelihood they will transmit the virus to others is less than in unvaccinated people.