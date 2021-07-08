Guernsey travel rules to remain the same despite rising Covid cases in UK

Guernsey authorities have decided to keep the island's current travel rules in place despite the continuing rise in Covid cases in the UK and Jersey.

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) has agreed to maintain its current rules around borders and travel, including the ‘blue’ channel which means fully vaccinated arrivals from the Common Travel Area (UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland) can enter Guernsey without any testing or self-isolation requirements.

With some UK regions seeing the prevalence of cases continuing to rise, the CCA considered whether it should apply special rules for travellers from the most affected regions but has decided not to do so at this time. The Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell gave consideration to this also and recommended no change at this time and no special rules for specific regions. States of Guernsey

The CCA says it will continue to monitor data from all of the UK and Common Travel Area regions and information relating to travel into the Bailiwick.

Dr Nicola Brink, the Director of Public Health said moving forward the mental and physical health and wellbeing of islander's must be considered.

I know that seems counter-intuitive after so many months of focusing on case numbers. We shouldn’t be complacent and we aren’t letting cases numbers get out of control, but we must also recognise that as we find a way to live with COVID we will have cases but they don’t present the same kind of danger as they did before our vaccination roll-out. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

About 2,300 journeys were made into the Bailiwick between 1 July and 4 July and 85% of these travellers were 'blue' arrivals meaning they were fully vaccinated.

The States of Guernsey explained studies have shown vaccines provide protection against infection, and uninfected people cannot transmit.

It added that emerging data suggests that when fully vaccinated people do become infected, the likelihood they will transmit the virus to others is less than in unvaccinated people.