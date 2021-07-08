A pet owner from Guernsey has told ITV News that she would 'rather live in a tent' than give up her beloved dog. Julie Ozanne says she is unable to find rental accommodation that will accept tenants with pets.

The house which she previously rented has been sold and she needs to find a new home by the end of July.

So I’ll have to live in a tent, sleep in my car, I really don’t know - she’s part of the family and I still want her with us. Julie Ozanne

Ms Ozanne is receiving support from The Pancake Project, which aims to increase the number of properties where pets can be kept by tenants. The campaign was started by Bea Smith, who was forced to temporarily live without her rabbit - named Pancake - when she moved into a women's refuge in 2020.

I have chronic pain and PTSD, so Pancake helps me, whether it’s coping with the pain or if I have depression. He is registered as my emotional support animal with my GP. Bea Smith

Since launching the campaign, she has been inundated with requests for help, including from pet owners who have been forced to leave the island due to a lack of sympathy from landlords unwilling to accept tenants with animals. Estate agents admit that demand for rental accommodation is 'far outstripping supply' across the island, prompting fears of an impending housing 'crisis'.

Landlords can be picky. There are about six or seven parties on average for every one rental property, so if you're a landlord and you saw that you had six people all wanting the same property, and two of them had dogs and the others were professional couples, it's quite an easy decision in their eyes as to what's going to be the least wear and tear on the house. Swoffers

States of Guernsey figures reveal the average house price in Guernsey reached £510,000 in March while rental properties increased to nearly £1,500 a month.