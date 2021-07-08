'It's coming home', says one-year-old Erin from Jersey

Many of us have been entering into the Euro 2020 spirit over the past few weeks - perhaps by donning an England shirt, or singing along to team chants.

Tunes like Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' are getting stuck in our heads, but it's another well-known catchphrase that's caught the attention of one-year-old Erin in Jersey.

In a video sent to ITV Channel TV by her family, the little one happily announces "it's coming home".

  • WATCH the clip here...

Meanwhile, it seems the Channel Islands' psychic tortoise was right in his prediction that England would beat Denmark in last night's semi-final game.