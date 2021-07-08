'It's coming home', says one-year-old Erin from Jersey

Many of us have been entering into the Euro 2020 spirit over the past few weeks - perhaps by donning an England shirt, or singing along to team chants.

Tunes like Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' are getting stuck in our heads, but it's another well-known catchphrase that's caught the attention of one-year-old Erin in Jersey.

In a video sent to ITV Channel TV by her family, the little one happily announces "it's coming home".

Meanwhile, it seems the Channel Islands' psychic tortoise was right in his prediction that England would beat Denmark in last night's semi-final game.