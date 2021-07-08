Jersey Coastguard launch app to track people on water

An app has been launched to help people stay safe at sea in Jersey.

Ports of Jersey has released Trace to tie in with Maritime Safety Week, and following a number of callouts last weekend.

It allows anyone heading out on the water - whether they be boat owners, paddle boarders or surfers - to log their trips, offering them an alternative to calling Jersey Coastguard on a VHF radio.

It takes the person's details, including their contact number, where they are planning to go, and with how many people. At the end of the trip, it then needs to be closed to confirm they have returned.