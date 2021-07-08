Jersey's 2021 Swimarathon raises £65,000 for charity
Almost £65,000 has been raised through this year's Swimarathon in Jersey.
The challenge saw teams swimming laps of the Les Quennevais Pool from Saturday 3 to Wednesday 7 July.
With fewer teams than any year in the past decade, the 283 participating teams swam 15,986 laps in total.
The five-day event finally happened after the 2020 event was cancelled and this year's event was moved from March to July.
Yesterday morning, 64 girls from Years 2 to 6 of Helvetia House School took all eight lanes.
The money raised will be split between Brighter Futures, Brightly, Jersey Youth Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust and YouMatter – and the Jersey Lions charity account.