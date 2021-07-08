Jersey's 2021 Swimarathon raises £65,000 for charity

Almost £65,000 has been raised through this year's Swimarathon in Jersey.

The challenge saw teams swimming laps of the Les Quennevais Pool from Saturday 3 to Wednesday 7 July.

With fewer teams than any year in the past decade, the 283 participating teams swam 15,986 laps in total.

The five-day event finally happened after the 2020 event was cancelled and this year's event was moved from March to July.

The teams have been brilliant, they have followed all the guidelines but have enjoyed every minute and their reaction has made it all worthwhile. We want to thank every single swimmer for their support, the volunteers for giving up their time, the management team at Les Quennevais for going over and above and, of course, our sponsor Ravenscroft for being a fantastic partner Organising committee chairman Lion Steve Taylor

Yesterday morning, 64 girls from Years 2 to 6 of Helvetia House School took all eight lanes.

The girls were all smiling, dancing to the usual brilliant poolside tunes and supporting the event as we have done for the past 42 years. Lindsey Woodward, Headteacher of Helvetia House School

The money raised will be split between Brighter Futures, Brightly, Jersey Youth Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust and YouMatter – and the Jersey Lions charity account.