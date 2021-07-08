Jersey's children facing bullying, unaffordable healthcare and violence at home

A detailed insight into the life of young people in Jersey has uncovered a complex picture that busts the stereotype of children born to wealthy parents and getting a good education.

A new report called Life On The Rock, produced by the Children’s Commissioner, spoke in depth to 21 young people – covering a range of key topics including housing, feeling safe, education and social media.

Bullying was raised by two thirds of the young people in the study who said they had fallen victim to it at least once a month. Boys experienced physical bullying more than girls.

Throughout my primary and secondary school I was ashamed of my body. The students that I had in my class didn’t make life easy for me. They would make fun of my weight or take something from my bag and would make me chase them. They would call me names and I would go into school and start crying. Rueben, aged 14

Others spoke about violence at home, being hit by their father and seeing their mother attacked by their dad to the point they had to move out to a refuge.

My dad used to hit me. It got to the point where I literally passed out. It got really bad. Then he kicked me out. Oscar, aged 15

Half of those who took part in Life On The Rock wanted it to be free to see a doctor if they were unwell, while nearly a third thought the same about dentists.

I know a lot of parents just don’t take their children to the doctor. They’re like ‘we’ll figure something out’. Doctors are expensive here. Sophie, aged 16

The 48-page report regularly highlights the contrast between the nice things about life in Jersey that children and young people enjoyed, and the challenges they faced at home, in school and in the community.

What emerges from the collection of stories is that childhood on the rock is not one thing. Life on the rock was a continuous oscillation between a number of contrasts and conflicts in Jersey that existed, sometimes in tension.

On the one hand, children appreciated how safe the island is, how everyone knows everyone in the communities in which they live, but on the other hand, there is less privacy or escape from the public gaze – whether out in town, or visible online. Deborah McMillan, Children’s Commissioner for Jersey

The report follows an exchange of letters between the Children’s Commissioner and the Chief Executive of the Government of Jersey raising concerns about a range of issues affecting young people.

In response, the interim Chief Executive, Paul Martin, has pledged to meet with the Commissioner to discuss them in more detail.

I am committed to ensuring there is robust oversight with sufficient rigour and direction. I would very much welcome meeting with yourself, Mark Rogers [the lead government official for children and young people], and the Minister for Children and Education to discuss these concerns. Paul Martin, interim Chief Executive of the Government of Jersey

You can read the full Life On The Rock report here.