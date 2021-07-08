Jersey's children facing bullying, unaffordable healthcare and violence at home
A detailed insight into the life of young people in Jersey has uncovered a complex picture that busts the stereotype of children born to wealthy parents and getting a good education.
A new report called Life On The Rock, produced by the Children’s Commissioner, spoke in depth to 21 young people – covering a range of key topics including housing, feeling safe, education and social media.
Bullying was raised by two thirds of the young people in the study who said they had fallen victim to it at least once a month. Boys experienced physical bullying more than girls.
Others spoke about violence at home, being hit by their father and seeing their mother attacked by their dad to the point they had to move out to a refuge.
Half of those who took part in Life On The Rock wanted it to be free to see a doctor if they were unwell, while nearly a third thought the same about dentists.
The 48-page report regularly highlights the contrast between the nice things about life in Jersey that children and young people enjoyed, and the challenges they faced at home, in school and in the community.
The report follows an exchange of letters between the Children’s Commissioner and the Chief Executive of the Government of Jersey raising concerns about a range of issues affecting young people.
In response, the interim Chief Executive, Paul Martin, has pledged to meet with the Commissioner to discuss them in more detail.
You can read the full Life On The Rock report here.