Jersey's newest mental health facility urges teenagers to seek support

A charity in Jersey says it is ready and waiting to support young people who are struggling with their mental health. Hope House, which is part of the Silkworth Charity Group, opened earlier this year and is helping teenagers with treatment and recovery.

So far the charity has supported eight young people, one of those is 'Luke', who, after years of substance abuse and depression, was referred to Hope House for help.

I was spending hundreds of pounds on substances that I shouldn't have. It just becomes routine, and that's when you know it's gone too far. It was difficult in many ways, I pretty much lost all my mates and family wasn't too good. 'Luke', Former resident of Hope House

After spending four weeks at Hope House he says he feels "so much happier" and is "achieving a lot more" now he knows his ambitions and aims in life.

I didn't really want to go at the time, I didn't really want to do it, but I'm glad I did it in the end. I felt like it was a nice homely environment to be in and I felt safe and happy to be there. 'Luke', Former resident of Hope House

Chief Executive Jason Wyse is encouraging islanders to get in touch and pick up the phone as the number of referrals to government mental health services is on the rise.

Most parents will know when something’s not right for their child and it’s at that point that they can reach out for support and they can reach out for advice and there are a number of services here in Jersey that do that - and what we want to do at Hope House is be part of that group of services because there isn’t one size fits all. Jason Wyse, Chief Executive, Silkworth Charity Group

905 Young people getting mental health support in Jersey.

71 Young people waiting for specific treatment such as psychological input or family therapy.

50 The average waiting time for treatment at the end of May 2021.

The residential facility caters for young people aged 13 to 18 and offers various treatment services to provide the "best chance for recovery" for those who may be experiencing any of the following:

Emotional distress

Anxiety, low self-esteem and depression

Family relations breakdown

Substance misuse

Intrusive thoughts

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Panic attacks and trauma related stress

Poor mental health and substance misuse issues can affect anybody, it doesn’t matter how much money you’ve got, what your social standing is, it can affect anybody. We’re here for anybody that’s aged 13 to 18, together with their families we can provide them with the support that they need in order to move forward with their lives. Jason Wyse, Chief Executive Silkworth

Along with treatment for the individual, the charity offers family therapy to help with relationships at home.