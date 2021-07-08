Jersey's newest mental health facility urges teenagers to seek support

A charity in Jersey says it is ready and waiting to support young people who are struggling with their mental health.
Hope House, which is part of the Silkworth Charity Group, opened earlier this year and is helping teenagers with treatment and recovery.
So far the charity has supported eight young people, one of those is 'Luke', who, after years of substance abuse and depression, was referred to Hope House for help.
After spending four weeks at Hope House he says he feels "so much happier" and is "achieving a lot more" now he knows his ambitions and aims in life.
Chief Executive Jason Wyse is encouraging islanders to get in touch and pick up the phone as the number of referrals to government mental health services is on the rise.
The residential facility caters for young people aged 13 to 18 and offers various treatment services to provide the "best chance for recovery" for those who may be experiencing any of the following:
Emotional distress
Anxiety, low self-esteem and depression
Family relations breakdown
Substance misuse
Intrusive thoughts
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Panic attacks and trauma related stress
Along with treatment for the individual, the charity offers family therapy to help with relationships at home.