Man arrested after being spotted on Jersey's airport runway

A man has been arrested after being spotted on Jersey's airport runway.

Officers were called to Jersey Airport on 1 July at 4:47pm due to reports of a man on the runway.

The 34-year-old was arrested for entering a prohibited area of the airport.

The man was taken to A&E as he had some superficial injuries and he was later charged and remanded in custody. States of Jersey Police

An incoming BA flight from London Heathrow was delayed because of the incident, the Ports of Jersey has confirmed.

The aircraft captain was advised to go into a holding position above Jersey which he did for about 20 minutes.