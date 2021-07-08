Midwife union calls for action after Jersey maternity services review
A midwife union has called for action following a review into Jersey's maternity services.
The review was published by Jersey's Health and Social Security Panel, and raised concerns over the current state of facilities at the General Hospital, as well as the continuity of care and support for breastfeeding and mental health.
The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has welcomed recommendations made in the review.
Recommendations to the Minister for Health and Social Security included appointing a specialist breastfeeding midwife and specialist mental health midwife.
Ms Richards believes, if the report's recommendations are taken on board, "it will be a transformative step to better care for women and a more positive environment for maternity staff".