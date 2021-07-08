Midwife union calls for action after Jersey maternity services review

A midwife union has called for action following a review into Jersey's maternity services.

The review was published by Jersey's Health and Social Security Panel, and raised concerns over the current state of facilities at the General Hospital, as well as the continuity of care and support for breastfeeding and mental health.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has welcomed recommendations made in the review.

Midwives and their colleagues in Jersey are working incredibly hard to deliver safe and high-quality care. However, the system and buildings they are working in are not supporting them to do that as well as they would want. Vicky Richards, Royal College of Midwives National Officer

Recommendations to the Minister for Health and Social Security included appointing a specialist breastfeeding midwife and specialist mental health midwife.

The focus on emotional and mental wellbeing along with women’s physical health, and putting women’s needs at the centre of their care is very welcome indeed. It is also encouraging to see the importance of midwifery leadership recognised to the safety and quality of services. Vicky Richards, Royal College of Midwives National Officer

Ms Richards believes, if the report's recommendations are taken on board, "it will be a transformative step to better care for women and a more positive environment for maternity staff".