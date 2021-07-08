Second jobs fair in Guernsey aims to boost hospitality sector employment

The Job Centre in Guernsey is holding an employment fair today (8 July) with the aim of boosting job uptake in the hospitality sector.

The session is being run in response to high levels of job vacancies remaining on the island despite an event being held in May.

It is taking place between 9:30am and 11:30am at the cultural centre St James in St Peter Port.

430 Jobs were advertised in May

There is no need for the members of the public to register in advance if they'd like to attend but businesses who are interested must email job.centre@gov.gg to reserve a space.