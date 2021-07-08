Shorter isolation periods for all travellers to Jersey
All passengers arriving into Jersey will face shorter isolation periods from next week.
The government has today (8 July) announced changes to its Safer Travel Guidance, which it says reflect levels of vaccination and the low rate of severe illness and hospitalisation.
From 13 July, countries and regions will no longer be assessed based on a green, amber or red traffic light system. Instead, testing and isolation requirements will be based on vaccination status alone.
Fully vaccinated arrivals will still have to be tested on arrival, but will not be required to isolate until that comes back negative.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated passengers and children aged 11-17 will be tested on arrival and on day eight, but will only need to isolate until their first result comes back negative. Under 10s will not face any testing or isolation requirements.
All passengers over the age of 11 will still have to complete a pre-departure registration form.
The only exception to the above will be for those coming from a country or region on the UK's red list - these people will be tested on days zero, five and ten and must isolate for 10 days.
In addition, those who do not wish to participate in the testing programme will be required to isolate for 14 days.
Ministers have acknowledged that case rates will rise in the coming weeks, but say we must "reframe our thinking" away from these numbers.
WATCH the full briefing here...