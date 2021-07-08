Shorter isolation periods for all travellers to Jersey

All passengers arriving into Jersey will face shorter isolation periods from next week.

The government has today (8 July) announced changes to its Safer Travel Guidance, which it says reflect levels of vaccination and the low rate of severe illness and hospitalisation.

From 13 July, countries and regions will no longer be assessed based on a green, amber or red traffic light system. Instead, testing and isolation requirements will be based on vaccination status alone.

Fully vaccinated arrivals will still have to be tested on arrival, but will not be required to isolate until that comes back negative.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated passengers and children aged 11-17 will be tested on arrival and on day eight, but will only need to isolate until their first result comes back negative. Under 10s will not face any testing or isolation requirements.

All passengers over the age of 11 will still have to complete a pre-departure registration form.

The only exception to the above will be for those coming from a country or region on the UK's red list - these people will be tested on days zero, five and ten and must isolate for 10 days.

In addition, those who do not wish to participate in the testing programme will be required to isolate for 14 days.

With increased protection comes increased freedoms for islanders and a simplification of the policy. We have an extremely low positivity rate through our borders with only 0.4% test positivity identified through inbound tests last week. We therefore know that the Safer Travel Policy has not exacerbated the level of transmission that we are seeing on-island. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Ministers have acknowledged that case rates will rise in the coming weeks, but say we must "reframe our thinking" away from these numbers.

I am particularly pleased the new policy will enable younger age groups to travel on equal terms. I know that many Islanders are keen to travel this summer, and to be reunited with family and friends. I also hope the updates will be welcome news to our travel and hospitality sector, who have been heavily impacted by the recent restrictions. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister