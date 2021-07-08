Vessel with 27 migrants onboard breaks down near The Minquiers

A boat with 27 migrants onboard broke down near The Minquiers in the early hours of this morning (8 July).

Jersey Coastguard were alerted at around 4am, following the sighting by a French fishing boat.

The six metre vessel, which held 17 adults and 10 children, was heading north from the Brittany coast.

A French naval ship and patrol boat intercepted, allowing those on board to be rescued and repatriated to St Malo, where they are currently being processed.

Authorities in Jersey are in close contact with relevant colleagues in Guernsey, France and the UK.