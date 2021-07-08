'We're not locking down': Chief Minister's reassurance to Jersey as cases rise

Jersey's Chief Minister has provided reassurance to islanders in Jersey as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

As of yesterday (7 July), the island has 720 active cases and more than 5,000 people have been identified as direct contacts.

However, Senator Le Fondré says this is not a cause for concern, as these figures do not mean the same thing as they did this time last year.

He added that the island is in a "good position", mainly because of its vaccination programme.

The Deputy Medical Officer of Health also added that a time will come where we live with Covid much like we do the flu. However, Dr Ivan Muscat stressed we are not quite there yet.