Channel Islanders joining Pride parade must have two jabs or test negative

Islanders hoping to take part in this year's Channel Islands Pride parade will need to prove they are 'Covid-safe'.

This means they have either given proof of being fully vaccinated or they have taken a lateral flow test with a negative result.

Channel Islands Pride is set to take place on Saturday 21 August and will see islanders take to the streets of St Helier to celebrate diversity in the community.

The parade will set off from Royal Square at 2pm and travel along King Street to Charing Cross, along Castle Street and the Esplanade, cross the Esplanade Carpark, run alongside Elizabeth Marina, and pass the Freedom Tree and Radisson Blu to end at the Pride Village at Les Jardins de la Mer.

The parade, which is a cornerstone of the CI Pride, gets to the heart of why we celebrate: it’s an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to be visible, without fear, and a reminder that the first Pride was a born from protest, as a march for freedom and equality. Christian May, Director of Channel Islands Pride

Everyone taking part in the parade will need to gather in the Royal Square from 2pm and make sure they have a Covid-safe wristband.