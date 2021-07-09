Flights from Jersey to Doncaster and Cardiff delayed until end of July

Flights from Jersey to Cardiff and Doncaster have been delayed by a month due to concerns about UK travel restrictions.

The twice weekly service was due to begin today (9 July) but the carrier, Wizz Air, was concerned that passenger uptake would be low due to the UK red area travel restrictions.

The announcement was made before Jersey announced it was changing its travel policy this Tuesday (13 July), when passengers will assessed on their vaccine status rather than a country's category under the traffic light system.

The service is now due begin on 30 July.

It follows recent delays to British Airways recommencing their service to London City and Edinburgh from Guernsey.