Women's rights campaigners in Guernsey have hit out at plans to delay updates to the abortion law.

In June 2020, Deputies agreed to modernise the legislation which included increasing the time limit for abortions from 12 to 24 weeks.

But Deputies Carl Meerveld and Liam McKenna have put forward a motion for the meeting of the States which would delay those changes.

It is disappointing that a Sursis Motive has been laid to review the work undertaken to modernise the Bailiwick’s abortion legislation. All this does is push this issue further down the road and, in the meantime, the Bailiwick fails to provide fair access to care that meets the needs of the service user. Deputy Tina Bury, Vice-President of the Committee for Health & Social Care

The changes to the current 1997 abortion law were voted through by deputies last year, and include:

Removing the need for two medical practitioners to certify an abortion.

Increasing Guernsey’s gestational limits in line with those in England.

Removing criminal sanctions relating to women in respect of ending, or attemptingto end, her own pregnancy.

Allowing early medical abortion procedures to take place at the woman’s home.

Deputy Carl Meerveld, who put forward the Sursis motion, believes the proposed changes need further consultation.

It certainly doesn't sit well with me, the idea that a woman would be able to perform an abortion on herself up to the time of birth with no protection for that child and it not being a criminal act. I think we're going a step too far and we need to look at this again. Deputy Carl Meerveld

In an open letter, Deputy Meerveld added that the motion was not intended to 'kick the can down the road', but was instead vital to consider an issue that 'literally involves life and death.'