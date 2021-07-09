Jersey Bulls to play Horsham YMCA FC in first ever FA Cup game

Jersey Bulls FC will play Horsham YMCA FC in their first ever game in The FA Cup.

The contest will be played at Springfield on the weekend of 7 and 8 August.

Horsham YMCA FC currently play in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division and were 19th when the 2020/21 season was declared null and void.

Jersey Bulls will also compete in the FA Vase where they will travel to Tooting Bec FC. The clubs have met once before when Bulls won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ruben Mendes.