Operations cancelled at Jersey’s General Hospital due to staff shortages

A number of planned operations at Jersey’s General Hospital are being cancelled because of staff shortages.

The Health Department describes the issue as “staffing pressures in our theatre suite” and is apologising to those affected.

ITV News first asked about the problem on Sunday after anecdotal reports circulated last Friday but confirmation was only made by government today (Friday 9 July).

Health officials say they understand the “distress” it will cause patients because of the short notice of the cancellations.

We recognise that coming into hospital can be a daunting experience and the impact that cancellations have on our patients, their families and carers and all our staff. Please be assured we only cancel when we have no other choice and we are making every effort to reschedule appointments. Health Department spokesperson

Officials say the situation will continue for a ‘short period’ and that emergency surgery is not affected.

The General Hospital remains open for patients and visitors and medics are encouraging patients to attend their appointments and are reminding visitors to wear face masks to protect both patients and staff.

When asked by ITV News whether the cancelled operations are because of staff shortages caused by Covid-19, or because of staff leaving their jobs, officials said: “In relation to Covid-19, Hospital staff continue to meet weekly to monitor and assess the impact of Covid-19. Any changes to the current guidelines will be communicated in advance.”

They subsequently confirmed the problem was down to a combination of staff sickness, annual leave, and vacancies due to people leaving.