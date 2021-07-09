Plans to end the use of plastic bags in Jersey could be delayed by another six months.

Plastic bags were due to be eliminated in the next six months but Jersey's Infrastructure Minister has proposed this be extended to 12 months.

This move has been welcomed by the Chamber of Commerce Retail and Supply Committee.

In summary, a six-month lead-in period is thought likely to cause logistical challenges for some businesses and a need for others to dispose of large quantities of unused bags that have already been manufactured. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Minister for Infrastructure

Deputy Lewis explained some island businesses will be able to comply with the new law by the end of January 2022.

However, he added that "some are finding it particularly challenging to work with manufacturing partners to design, prototype, manufacture, ship and ultimately stock replacement bags in time".

Some businesses would potentially need to destroy "large quantities of existing bags that would not comply with the new Law".

One business reports anticipating being left with in the region of 21,000 paper bags in January 2022. Another anticipates needing to destroy £3,000 of stock. More businesses are understood to be in a broadly similar position. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Minister for Infrastructure

This amendment will save waste and costs to the sector and we very much hope States Members will support it. Jersey Chamber President, Jennifer Carnegie

The proposition is due to be debated on Tuesday 20 July.