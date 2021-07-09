Plans to end the use of plastic bags in Jersey could be delayed
Plans to end the use of plastic bags in Jersey could be delayed by another six months.
Plastic bags were due to be eliminated in the next six months but Jersey's Infrastructure Minister has proposed this be extended to 12 months.
This move has been welcomed by the Chamber of Commerce Retail and Supply Committee.
Deputy Lewis explained some island businesses will be able to comply with the new law by the end of January 2022.
However, he added that "some are finding it particularly challenging to work with manufacturing partners to design, prototype, manufacture, ship and ultimately stock replacement bags in time".
Some businesses would potentially need to destroy "large quantities of existing bags that would not comply with the new Law".
The proposition is due to be debated on Tuesday 20 July.