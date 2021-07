Reform Jersey has expressed concerns over the spread of Covid-19 in schools.

The party revealed it has written to the Chief Minister, Education Minister and Health Minister to express the concerns which they said have been raised from people working on the front-line in the Education service and parents of children at school.

We are being told of worries about the viability of keeping schools running effectively, because of staff having to isolate after contracting Covid after being in direct contact with children at school who have tested positive. With the position of the government now appearing to be to support herd immunity for children, younger people working with children are now being put at risk. Reform Jersey

Reform Jersey said it called upon Ministers to hold an emergency meeting with headteachers to hear their concerns but allegedly this was rejected.