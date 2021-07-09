Jersey's teachers' union has slammed the government for its recent change to self-isolation rules.

The government announced direct contacts of a positive Covid case would no longer have to isolate unless a test proved they were positive.Jersey NASUWT The Teachers' Union has called the decision "reckless at a time of rising cases of Covid, both in schools and the wider Jersey community".

The abrupt timing of this decision and the failure to give schools time to prepare has caused alarm and anxiety among staff and parents. Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT

The Minister for Children and Education has offered some support to teachers highlighting that 60% of over 18s are fully vaccinated.

I appreciate that teachers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to support children and young people, and I’d like to thank them for that work. While I recognise that these changes may make some teachers uneasy, I’d like to reassure them that all other COVID-safe measures in schools will remain in place. Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden