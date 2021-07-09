Jersey's teachers' union has slammed the government for its recent change to self-isolation rules.
The government announced direct contacts of a positive Covid case would no longer have to isolate unless a test proved they were positive.Jersey NASUWT The Teachers' Union has called the decision "reckless at a time of rising cases of Covid, both in schools and the wider Jersey community".
The Minister for Children and Education has offered some support to teachers highlighting that 60% of over 18s are fully vaccinated.