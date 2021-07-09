Volunteers needed to make sure Jersey residents with disabilities have a voice

Islanders are being encouraged to sign up as volunteers to help give Jersey residents with disabilities a voice.

The government of Jersey is asking people to register their interest to be part of the Disability Strategy working groups - which focus on championing disability inclusion in Jersey.

Priorities within the strategy include access to the island, health and wellbeing and equal rights.

This is a great opportunity for those that want to influence the design, planning, implementation and evaluation of programmes to address issues of disability in Jersey. I encourage anyone who is interested to get involved to ensure that Islanders with disabilities have a voice in the Government’s Disability Strategy. Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin

Islanders who would like to volunteer can email disability@gov.je.

The deadline is Wednesday 23 July.