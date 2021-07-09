Volunteers needed to make sure Jersey residents with disabilities have a voice
Islanders are being encouraged to sign up as volunteers to help give Jersey residents with disabilities a voice.
The government of Jersey is asking people to register their interest to be part of the Disability Strategy working groups - which focus on championing disability inclusion in Jersey.
Priorities within the strategy include access to the island, health and wellbeing and equal rights.
Islanders who would like to volunteer can email disability@gov.je.
The deadline is Wednesday 23 July.