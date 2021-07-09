School age children who have travelled outside the Bailiwick of Guernsey in the past fortnight must be tested for coronavirus before they return to the classroom.

It comes after Guernsey reopened its borders on 1 July to fully vaccinated passengers arriving from within the Common Travel Area.

The children will have to get a negative test result up to 48 hours before going back to an educational setting - even if they have travelled through the “blue channel”.

The States says an 'education setting' includes any early years provider (e.g. pre-schools, nursery or childminder), school or college. The rules also apply to anyone (adults and children) attending a holiday or sports club-run activity - irrespective of vaccination status.

The rule does not apply to parents and carers who are attending educational settings to drop-off or pick-up children.

If the child is attending multiple clubs within 14 days of returning to the island, then one test in the 48-hours before attending the first club will suffice.

Students collecting exam results should have a Covid test if they have been off island in the previous 14 days.

The free tests can be booked online and the scheme will run until the autumn. Once completed the scheduling team will be in touch to book a test slot within the 48-hour period.