Support group set up for Jersey parents whose children struggle with mental health
A support group has been set up for parents whose children are struggling with suicidal ideation.
Mind Jersey has set up the group in collaboration with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).
Mind Jersey wants the sessions to be led by the parents with someone from Mind and CAMHS there too.
The sessions will run every second Thursday of the month from 7-8pm at Pips Place and started this week.
For more details, email Tina Hesse on t.hesse@mindjersey.org.