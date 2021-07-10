A support group has been set up for parents whose children are struggling with suicidal ideation.

Mind Jersey has set up the group in collaboration with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

The parents who came last night for them it was to know they are not alone and there is an opportunity to talk and just find different ways of working and to have a support network for themselves. Tina Hesse, Children and Young People Service Manager, Mind Jersey

Mind Jersey wants the sessions to be led by the parents with someone from Mind and CAMHS there too.

The sessions will run every second Thursday of the month from 7-8pm at Pips Place and started this week.

For more details, email Tina Hesse on t.hesse@mindjersey.org.